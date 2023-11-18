Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 125.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 110.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 327.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JHX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

Shares of JHX stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $998.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

