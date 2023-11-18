Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLSD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.17.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 1,687.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,343.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 64,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,050,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 84,966 shares of company stock worth $65,245. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 47,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.