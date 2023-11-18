CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $89.50

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.50 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 93.80 ($1.15), with a volume of 794037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.17).

CMCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of CMC Markets to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of £260.51 million, a PE ratio of 620.67 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

In other news, insider David Fineberg purchased 288 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($371.36). Also, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £299.52 ($367.83). Insiders bought 894 shares of company stock worth $89,886 over the last 90 days. 64.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

