Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Byron L. Dorgan Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,461 shares in the company, valued at $408,202.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Codexis Stock Performance

CDXS stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $142.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 517.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after buying an additional 38,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen downgraded Codexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

