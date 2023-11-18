Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 194,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Colruyt Group Price Performance

CUYTF opened at $42.48 on Friday. Colruyt Group has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26.

Get Colruyt Group alerts:

Colruyt Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Colruyt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colruyt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.