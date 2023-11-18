Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 194,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Colruyt Group Price Performance
CUYTF opened at $42.48 on Friday. Colruyt Group has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26.
Colruyt Group Company Profile
