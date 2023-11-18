Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.19.

CMA opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $77.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Comerica by 1,192.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after purchasing an additional 923,864 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 974,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,261,000 after purchasing an additional 903,757 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

