Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in October

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06.
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
