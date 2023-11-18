Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in October

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.