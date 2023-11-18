Contrasting AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) & Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

AdTheorent has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 3.83% 1.90% 1.61% Bumble -8.70% 1.78% 1.18%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bumble 0 5 11 0 2.69

AdTheorent currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 96.85%. Bumble has a consensus price target of $20.96, indicating a potential upside of 42.48%. Given AdTheorent’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Bumble.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and Bumble’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $166.08 million 0.67 $29.34 million $0.06 21.17 Bumble $903.50 million 2.23 -$79.75 million ($0.69) -21.32

AdTheorent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdTheorent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Bumble shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bumble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

