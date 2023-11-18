Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.33. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

