Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Covenant Logistics Group has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $534.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth $10,020,000. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVLG

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Get Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.