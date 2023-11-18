Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. CL King dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

CBRL opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.76.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.85%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

