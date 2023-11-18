Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Update

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,400 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 648,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Credicorp from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.30.

NYSE BAP opened at $127.76 on Friday. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $160.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 197,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,094,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,259,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Credicorp by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 316,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

