Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Increases Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.6814 per share on Monday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of SLVO stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.87. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $90.87.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 230.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

a ecorodovias é um dos maiores grupos de infraestrutura e logística integrada do país, que opera ativos de logística intermodal, concessões rodoviárias e serviços correlatos, de forma sustentável e socialmente responsável. estamos presentes nos estados de são paulo, rio de janeiro, espírito santo, paraná e rio grande do sul, com cerca de 4.500 colaboradores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.