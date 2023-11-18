Critical Comparison: Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Comstock Resources and Glori Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 1 6 2 0 2.11 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.26%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

32.6% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glori Energy has a beta of 30.96, meaning that its stock price is 2,996% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 30.01% 17.11% 6.80% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock Resources and Glori Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $3.63 billion 0.84 $1.14 billion $2.24 4.86 Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Glori Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

About Glori Energy

(Get Free Report)

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.