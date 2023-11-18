Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the second quarter valued at $2,132,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Crocs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

