Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

CRT opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 75.62% and a return on equity of 431.53%. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.