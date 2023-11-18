CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $210.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.77.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $207.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.05. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.10, a PEG ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.93. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $210.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.