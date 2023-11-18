Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 418,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,075,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CRYBF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

Get Cryptoblox Technologies alerts:

About Cryptoblox Technologies

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.