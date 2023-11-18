Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $38,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,522 shares in the company, valued at $164,142.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,389 shares of company stock worth $75,416. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Culp by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 28.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 211,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Culp Price Performance

Shares of CULP opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Further Reading

