Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2023

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CWGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Curtiss-Wright has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $10.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $210.25 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $156.76 and a 1-year high of $216.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.09 and its 200-day moving average is $190.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CWGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 40.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Dividend History for Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.