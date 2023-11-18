Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Curtiss-Wright has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $10.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $210.25 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $156.76 and a 1-year high of $216.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.09 and its 200-day moving average is $190.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Curtiss-Wright last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Curtiss-Wright's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 40.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

