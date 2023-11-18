CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in October

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,961,800 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 5,567,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,516.9 days.

CyberAgent Price Performance

CYAGF opened at $5.29 on Friday. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

