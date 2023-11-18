CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CBAY. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.27.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $921,026.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,453. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after buying an additional 4,854,593 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,475,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after buying an additional 3,194,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after buying an additional 2,528,571 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.