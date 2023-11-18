Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYTK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.87.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $424,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,763.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $192,760.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,924.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $424,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,763.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,760. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

