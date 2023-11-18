D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $128.07 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.26.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

