Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) & NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Head-To-Head Comparison

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) and Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

NSK pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. NSK pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get NSK alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NSK and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSK $6.94 billion 0.39 $136.25 million $0.45 23.47 Daikin Industries,Ltd. $29.47 billion N/A $1.91 billion $0.67 23.52

Risk and Volatility

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than NSK. NSK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daikin Industries,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

NSK has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NSK and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSK 1.79% 2.98% 1.53% Daikin Industries,Ltd. 6.50% 11.40% 6.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NSK and Daikin Industries,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSK 0 0 2 0 3.00 Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 2 0 1 2.67

Summary

Daikin Industries,Ltd. beats NSK on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSK

(Get Free Report)

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments. The company also provides automotive products, which comprise chassis products, such as electric power steerings, steering column and intermediate shafts, brake systems, and hub unit bearings; power train products comprising engine parts and electrical accessories, automatic and manual transmission, products for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, half toroidal CVT POWERTOROS units, and differential gear and propeller shafts. In addition, it offers precision machine components, including ball screws, linear guides, monocarriers, XY tables, and spindles; and accessories, including ball screw support bearings, air bearings, and clean grease, as well as support units for heavy and light loads, machine tools, and small equipment. Further, the company provides megatorque motors and maintenance services. It serves agriculture, automotive, cement, food processing machinery, industrial motor, gearbox, injection molding machine, machine tool, medical device, mining and construction, motorcycle, office equipment, palm oil, papermaking machinery, pump and compressor, railway, semiconductor, steel, sugar, and wind turbine industries. NSK Ltd. was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company's chemical products comprising fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter-controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. Daikin Industries,Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.