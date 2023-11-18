DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in October

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
DATA Communications Management Stock Performance
Shares of DCMDF opened at $2.01 on Friday. DATA Communications Management has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.
DATA Communications Management Company Profile
