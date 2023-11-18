David M. Silverman Sells 75,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 27.6% during the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 255,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 55,292 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Amphenol by 69.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 401,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,714,000 after purchasing an additional 165,186 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 8.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amphenol by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 409,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

