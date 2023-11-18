Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) General Counsel Adam Dubow Sells 5,313 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $62,108.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at $133,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $12.14 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAWN shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,809,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,250,000 after purchasing an additional 769,230 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 7,608,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,724,000 after buying an additional 40,077 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,065,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,544,000 after buying an additional 658,797 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,715,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,590,000 after buying an additional 353,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,306,238 shares in the last quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

