Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,412,000 after buying an additional 3,931,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $36.06 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

