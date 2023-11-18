Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Announces Earnings Results

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

DXLG opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Destination XL Group news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack Boyle purchased 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $58,756.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 493,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,342.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

