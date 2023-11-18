DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in October

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.0 days.
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.
