Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $52.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.18.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $77,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

