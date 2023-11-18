Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Increases Dividend to $20.00 Per Share

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 20.00 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous None dividend of $15.00.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $32.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Dillard’s Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $338.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.96. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 39.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dillard’s by 85.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

