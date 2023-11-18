Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 147,613 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,573,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $180,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 208.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,021,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at $20,799,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $987,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,604 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,355.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $3,676,616. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFSI opened at $75.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.61.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

