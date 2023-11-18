Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,672,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.08% of EnerSys worth $181,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in EnerSys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $71.15 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.50.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.