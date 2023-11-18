Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,885 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.75% of LGI Homes worth $182,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in LGI Homes by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $122.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.80. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LGIH shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

