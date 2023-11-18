Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,885 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.75% of LGI Homes worth $182,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in LGI Homes by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LGI Homes Stock Performance
NASDAQ LGIH opened at $122.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.80. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on LGIH shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.
LGI Homes Company Profile
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
