Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Rockwell Automation worth $202,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $275.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.71 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $311,281. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

