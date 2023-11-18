Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $192.65 Million Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,578,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 325,541 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.20% of AXIS Capital worth $192,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,421.9% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.