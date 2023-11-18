Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 299,523 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,364,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.44% of Ally Financial worth $198,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

