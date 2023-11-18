Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,992,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.71% of Hecla Mining worth $180,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Johnson acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,773 shares in the company, valued at $104,896.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.43.

HL stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

