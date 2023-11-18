Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,234 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 408,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $192,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.35.

Shares of ULTA opened at $409.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.77. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

