Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 394,718 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $188,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,631,900,000 after buying an additional 525,269,895 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,244,000 after buying an additional 1,032,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

