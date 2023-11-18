Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 45,361 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,137,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,361 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.78% of Rush Enterprises worth $190,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 543.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 176.4% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RUSHA shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

