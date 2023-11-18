Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 80,854 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.56% of Amdocs worth $186,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DOX opened at $82.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

