Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,338 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $185,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,422 shares of company stock worth $18,917,172. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

ORLY stock opened at $968.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $931.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $934.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

