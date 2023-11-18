Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $99.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.53.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average is $98.35. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

