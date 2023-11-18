Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $353.67 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.60-$3.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Shares of DLB opened at $81.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $38,977,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 400.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 249,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 200,039 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,601,000 after purchasing an additional 182,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

