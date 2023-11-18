Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Dollar Tree worth $20,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $166.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

