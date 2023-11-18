Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stake Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of Dover worth $18,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $137.79 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.27.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Dover’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

