Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.35 on December 29th

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:DORE opened at GBX 90 ($1.11) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.55. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.40 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118 ($1.45). The firm has a market cap of £164.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00.

Get Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.