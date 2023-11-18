Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.35 on December 29th

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON:DORE opened at GBX 90 ($1.11) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.55. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.40 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118 ($1.45). The firm has a market cap of £164.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00.
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.